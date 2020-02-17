

News at a Glance



Fresh Bayelsa Election: INEC Rejects APC Request, Party Heads For Supreme Court Gist Punch - The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday ruled out any fresh governorship election in Bayelsa State as requested by the All Progressives Congress.INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, in an interview with ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



