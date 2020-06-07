

News at a Glance



Fresh crisis looms as ex-NWC member accuse Oshiomhole of electoral infraction Velox News - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has now become house of commotion as party members have accused the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of electoral infractions ahead of the Edo State governorship party primaries, warning that the ruling ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



