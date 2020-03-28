

News at a Glance



Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19 Nigerian Eye - While rumours of President Buhari's perceived whereabouts continue to trend on social media, NigerianEye has just obtained a new video of President Buhari on Saturday (today) receiving briefing on the Coronavirus epidemic by the Minister of health and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



