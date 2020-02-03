

News at a Glance



Freshly In: Edo Governor Obaseki Petitions Police, DSS As He Seeks Oshiomole’s Arrest Fresh News - By: Ilobun Donald The political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo State on Monday took a new twist as Governor Godwin Obaseki called for the arrest of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The request for ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



