News at a Glance
Frodd Reflects On Humble Beginnings; Says ‘To Be A Boss, You Must Be A Servant’
Information Nigeria
- Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Frodd took a stroll down memory lane as he recounted his humble beginnings.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Frodd, recently took to his social media page to share throwback photos of his humble beginning while reflecting on his life’s journey so far.
Olisa TV:
BBNaija’s Frodd from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season has shared throwback pictures from his apprenticeship days in Aba. The former reality TV star posted the pictures on Instagram alongside a caption about the days of humble beginnings and the journey to ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija Frodd is opening up on his journey before the fame and fortune and he has shared some throwback photos from his days of humble beginnings. The reality TV star took to his Instagram page to share photos from his days as a cosmetics seller in Aba.
Naija Log:
Former big brother Naija housemate, Frodd, has reminisced on his time back in Aba as an apprentice.
Nesco Media:
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd, has reminisced on his time back in Aba, Abia State when he was as an apprentice.
Naija on Point:
Former big brother Naija housemate, Frodd, has reminisced on his time back in Aba as an apprentice. He shared throwback photos from his time as an apprentice, and revealed he owned one of the largest cosmetic warehouse in a market in Aba, Abia state.
FL Vibe:
“I owned one of the largest cosmetic warehouse in Aba” – Frodd recounts when he was a sales boy Former big brother Naija housemate, Frodd, has reminisced on his time back in Aba as an apprentice. He...
