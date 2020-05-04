Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

From Palliative to Poison
Point Blank News  - The recent drama displayed by the Oyo State Government and Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) on 1800 bags of rice donated by the federal government as palliative to cushion the effect…

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


1 Plane conveying COVID-19 materials crashes, all passengers killed - Ogene African, 8 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Kano Has 10,000 Mosques But Only 25 Hospitals – Reno Omokri - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
3 Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano - Naira Naija News, 8 hours ago
4 REVEALED! How Bill Gates ‘Offered’ House of Reps $10m Bribe For Vaccine Bill – CUPP - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 Buhari mourns Emir of Kaura Namoda - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 COVID-19: PTF urges banks, NURTW to comply strictly with guidelines - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
7 Kano Police commander dies mysteriously - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
8 3,000 samples yet to be tested in Lagos over shortage of reagents - Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 FG vows to prosecute violators of social distancing order and use of face mask - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 The Chinese doctors who arrived the country weeks ago have began working at our isolation centers – Lai Mohammed . – - Tunde Ednut, 9 hours ago
