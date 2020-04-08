

News at a Glance



Fuel Price: NNPC Retail Stations In Full Compliance With PPPRA Price Template Yes International! Magazine - The NNPC Retail Ltd., one of the downstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has clarified that all its filling stations across Nigeria were selling premium motor spirit (petrol) within the official price band ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



