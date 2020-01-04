

News at a Glance



Fulani Cattle Herders Association Sue Oyo Government Over Anti Open Grazing Law The Trent - Cattle herders in Oyo State under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria has on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, dragged the state government and the state House of Assembly to court in protest against the state’s anti-grazing law.



News Credibility Score: 61%



