Fulani Herdsmen Association Seek To Join South West’s Vigilante Group, Amotekun The Trent - The Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, the national body of Fulani herdsmen in Oyo state is seeking inclusion of its members in operation Amotekun, a security outfit.



