Fulani herder attacks: Tiv protest killings, land seizure in Nasarawa Vanguard News - By David Odama TIV Community in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Thursday, protested alleged incessant killings, forceful seizure of their farmlands and homes by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the area.



