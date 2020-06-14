

News at a Glance



Funeral home on fire in Lagos (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A fire incident was recorded today June 14 at a funeral home in Ojodu community of Lagos state. TVC news anchor, Nifemi Oguntoye said the fire incident occurred at Bemil's Omega Funeral Home Crematorium. Sharing a video from the scene, he tweeted; ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



