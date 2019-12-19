

News at a Glance



Funke Akindele Calls Out Security Gaurd For Breaking A Woman's Head For No Reason Base Naija - Nollywood comic actress, Funke Akindele is calling for justice after a security guard at circle mall JAkAnde allegedly broke a woman head with their belt.According to her she was heading back home after a successful shoot when he met the poor woman ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



