Funke Akindele and hubby sentenced to 14 days community service with 100k fine for… Online Nigeria - Chief Magistrate Court 1 Ogba has sentenced actress Funke Akindele and her hubby, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz,for defying the social distancing order of the Lagos state government.



