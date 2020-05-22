

News at a Glance



Funke Akindele shuns blogger who compared her with Genevieve Nnaji (screenshot) Gist Reel - Nigerian comic actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has shunned a Nigerian blogger who compared her with her senior colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.It all started when the said blogger shared a photo collage of both actresses and asked his followers to choose ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



