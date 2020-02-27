Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fury set to fight Anthony Joshua if Wilder accepts ‘step-aside money’
The Guardian  - Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren believes his man will fight Anthony Joshua in the autumn - with Saudi Arabia the most likely destination to host.

8 hours ago
1 High Alert! How Katsina State Is Bracing Up To Curtail The Spread Of Coronavirus - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Trouble! What Happened After Nigerian Woman Failed To Pay Back N21,000 Bank Loan In Akwa Ibom - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 I Used To Wear 3 Bras While Running In Secondary School - Busty Actress Ronke Odusanya Reveals - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: FCT, 8 States At High Risk – WHO (List Of High Risk States) - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
5 “I have all you need in a woman” – Another busty lady advertises herself on social media (Photos) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos govt says the coronavirus patient arrived Nigeria on a Turkish Airline flight on Tuesday - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
8 Shackling Unconscious Aboriginal man Before Death Horrific – Coroner - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 Catholic Bishops to Protest Insecurity on Sunday - Signal, 3 hours ago
10 Cab Driver Killed on Lagos Bridge by Hoodlums - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
