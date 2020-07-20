Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

GOBE!!! Moment A Lady Invites Her Native Doctor To Fight Bank For Wrongly Debiting Her [PHOTO/VIDEO]
The Genius Media  - In a viral video captured by TheGenius Media, a lady allegedly invited Her Native Doctor to the bank to help her recover her money which the bank wrongly debited from her account.

6 hours ago
Nigerian Banks To Minimize Debit Card Spending Abroad As FX Crisis Intensifies The Street Journal:
Due to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis in the country, Nigerian Banks are set to limit debit card spending abroad.
Salone:
What do you guys got to say about this At the moment, a video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank.
Zainab Aliyu, Wrongly Arrested By Saudis For Drugs, Completes NYSC iWitness:
Zainab Aliyu, the young Nigerian lady arrested by the Saudis last year, for hard drugs, has moved another notch in her life, completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.


