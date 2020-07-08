Post News
News at a Glance
GOV. SANWO-OLU RECEIVES SECURITY VEHICLES DONATED TO LSSTF BY NNPC AND Snepco AT LAGOS HOUSE, MARINA, ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020
Lagos State Govt.
- Security vehicles donated by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina, ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Sanwo-Olu receives 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCO) toward ...
Vanguard News:
As Lagos security receives boost with16 operational vans By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated a total of N21 billion in kind, in an effort to bring relief to Nigeria in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 ...
The Herald:
The Lagos State Government on Wednesday received 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) toward enhancing security in the
Inside Business Online:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday restated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority in the state.
Nigerian Eye:
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated a total of N21 billion in kind, in an effort to bring relief to Nigeria in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic.The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management ...
Lagos Television:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his government.
Aledeh:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his government.
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: As Lagos security receives boost with16 operational vans By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated a total [...]
Ofofo:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his ...
