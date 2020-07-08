Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


GOV. SANWO-OLU RECEIVES SECURITY VEHICLES DONATED TO LSSTF BY NNPC AND Snepco AT LAGOS HOUSE, MARINA, ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020
News photo Lagos State Govt.  - Security vehicles donated by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu receives 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Sanwo-Olu receives 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCO) toward ...
NNPC donates N21B to fight COVID-19, GGM reveals Vanguard News:
As Lagos security receives boost with16 operational vans By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated a total of N21 billion in kind, in an effort to bring relief to Nigeria in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 ...
Shell Donates 16 Security Operation Vehicles To Lagos Govt The Herald:
The Lagos State Government on Wednesday received 16 security operations vehicles from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) toward enhancing security in the
Sanwo-Olu Assures Security Is Top Priority Inside Business Online:
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday restated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority in the state.
NNPC donates N21B to fight COVID-19, GGM reveals Nigerian Eye:
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated a total of N21 billion in kind, in an effort to bring relief to Nigeria in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic.The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management ...
Sanwo-olu: “Security Remains Our Priority” As NNPC, SNEPCO Donate 16 Vehicles To LSSTF Lagos Television:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his government.
NNPC, SNEPCo Donate 16 Vehicles To Lagos Security Trust Fund Aledeh:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his government.
NNPC donates N21B to fight COVID-19, GGM reveals Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: As Lagos security receives boost with16 operational vans By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated a total [...]
Sanwo-Olu Reteirates: “Security Remains Our Priority” Ofofo:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his ...


   More Picks
1 No Imo Lawmaker Can Impeach The Speaker-Hon . Dominic Ezerioha - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 "A Woman Of Integrity, Intelligent" Yinka Quadri Celebrates His Wife With Romantic Words. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
4 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi – Know You - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Every rape victim enjoy the act after being forced – Counselor Lutterodt (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
8 Ondo Election: APC screens Akeredolu for primary 2 days after recovering from coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
10 FG Suspends Reopening of Schools - Western Post News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info