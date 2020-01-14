

News at a Glance



GOVERNOR OBIANO BECOMES KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE PONTIFICAL ORDER OF ST GREGORY THE GREAT – By James Eze Flashpoint News - Earlier today, January 15, 2020, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano became the first Catholic faithful in South East Nigeria to be bestowed with the honour of Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great (KCSG). The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



