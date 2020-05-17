

News at a Glance



GRAPHIC VIDEO: Mother ties son in sack for four days for possessing evil spirit in Osun Vanguard News - By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo There was perpetual panic in Fesojaye community, Owoade, along Ilesa road, Osun State, as a woman, identified as Iya Ayo reportedly tied her son, Ayo in sacks for four days for allegedly stealing and possessing evil spirit.



News Credibility Score: 95%



