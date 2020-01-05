

News at a Glance



Gallant Nigerian Navy officer allegedly killed by suspected militants in Rivers State Linda Ikeji Blog - A young gallant Nigerian Navy officer has allegedly been killed by suspected militants in Rivers State. A former classmate of the officer, Ubaidullah Yahaya Kaura, who announced the sad news on Facebook, said that Usman Muhammad Maiyaki Kaura, from ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



