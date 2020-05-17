

News at a Glance



Gambari pa Fulani: Welcome To Fire, Prof Gambari – Simon Kolawole Omo Oodua - In the 1960s, when Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari was an A Level student at the King’s College, Lagos, the Oodua (Yoruba) students always had a good laugh anytime his surname was publicly announced.



News Credibility Score: 21%



