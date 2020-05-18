Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ganduje Cancels Sallah Festivities, Grants Conduct Of Eid Prayers
News photo Fresh News  - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the cancellation of Eid-el-Fitr festivities including Hawan Sallah to mark the end of Muslim Ramadan fasting.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Covid-19: Gov. Makinde Unveils Fruits, Spices That Boost Immunity - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
2 Ganduje Cancels Sallah Festivities, Grants Conduct Of Eid Prayers - Fresh News, 5 hours ago
3 I take hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19- Donald Trump - FR News, 5 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Ganduje amends Buhari’s lockdown directive, allows congregational prayers - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
5 WHO Begins Trial For COVID-19 Drug In Nigeria - Naija News, 5 hours ago
6 62-Year-Old Woman Dies In Struggle To Get COVID-19 Palliative In Rivers - Naija News, 5 hours ago
7 An Ocean City, Maryland, restaurant’s new tables have huge inner tubes that make social distancing look fun - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
8 Oyo State Cannot Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings – Makinde ﻿ - Oyo Gist, 5 hours ago
9 Simeon Nwakaudu’s death, a great loss – Dakuku Peterside - PM News, 5 hours ago
10 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard faced with critical transfer decisions - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info