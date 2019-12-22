Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ganduje, Sanusi: Northern elders names Gens Abdulsalami, Wushishi, Fika, Masari others to reconcile feuding parties
Desert Herald  - Against the background of the crisis in Kano, a matter that has since degenerated into serious tension within the State,...

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

This Day:
•Abdulsalami Abubakar heads 10-man team Ibrahim Mohammed Saying the brewing crisis between Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, could degenerate into serious tension that could disrupt the ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Abdulsalami Abubakar heads 10-man team Saying the brewing crisis between Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, could degenerate into serious tension that could disrupt the peace and security of ...
Leaders NG:
Against the background of the crisis in Kano, a matter that has since degenerated into serious tension within the State, with likely consequences on peace and security with the possibility of spilling into neighbouring states, [...]


