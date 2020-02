News at a Glance



Ganduje, Sanusi feud: Emir of Ningi seeks Buhari’s intervention People's Daily - From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to save the traditional institution in the north from being destroyed by urgently intervening in the feud between the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the Kano ...



News Credibility Score: 92%