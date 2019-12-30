

News at a Glance



Ganduje appoints five female Special Advisers Within Nigeria - Governor Ganduje has appointed five female Special Advisers. A former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi, is among the five female Special Advisers, appointed by the Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.



News Credibility Score: 21%



