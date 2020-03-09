Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ganduje dethtrones Emir Sanusi
Premium Times  - Mr Tanko-Yakasai said the Kano State Executive Council unanimously approved the dethronement of Mr Sanusi.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Security Operatives Storm Kano Emir’s Palace, Attempt to Forcefully Evict Sanusi - Signal, 2 hours ago
2 Police arraign man, 41, over alleged N800,000 fraud - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 6 die in Italy Prison Riot over Anti-Coronavirus Measures - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 Afghan presidential rivals hold parallel inauguration ceremonies - TV360 Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Bayelsa PDP defectors will return soon – Diri - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
6 FG inaugurates N180m road project in Ede poly - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 Nigerian Senate Commences Public Hearing on Social Media Bill - Signal, 2 hours ago
8 Some governors want Oshiomhole out of office – APC chieftain - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 MH17 trial can continue despite absent suspects, say judges - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Tboss Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Photos Of Herself Breastfeeding Her Daughter - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info