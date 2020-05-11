

Ganduje, el-Rufai fight over positive COVID-19 almajirai Vanguard News - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State yesterday berated his Kaduna State counterpart, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, asking him to stop politicizing the issue of almajiris evacuated to the state who tested positive to COVID-19.



