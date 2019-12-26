Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Ganduje may ban opposite sexes from plying same tricycles in Kano – Official
Vanguard News
- The Kano State Government has banned persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January, 2020.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday, December 25, placed a ban on men and women boarding the same tricycle in Kano State. The Kano State Governor who was represented by Commander-General...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The Kano State Government has banned persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January 2020.
Ripples:
The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday banned men and women from entering the same commercial tricycles across the state. The ban takes effect from next month.
Nigerian Eye:
The Kano state government has barred persons of opposite genders from entering same commercial tricycle.The ban will take effect from January 2020.Abdullahi Ganguje, the state governor, disclosed this on Wednesday at the 77th annual Islamic vacation ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
As from January 2020, it will become a crime for men and women to board the same tricycle in Kano State. According to a report by Premium Times, governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual ...
The Breaking Times:
From the month of January 2020, it will become a crime for men and women to board the same tricycle in Kano State. According to a report byPremium Times, governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th ...
Naija News:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has banned opposite genders from entering the same commercial tricycles across the state.
GQ Buzz:
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday December 25, placed a ban on men and women boarding same tricycle in Kano State. The Kano State Governor who was represented by Commander-General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina at the closing ceremony of 77th ...
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerians on Twitter have not given the Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje any space since the news came out that he has placed a ban on the usage of the same tricycle by male and female commuters in the state.
1st for Credible News:
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; has proscribed the boarding of commercial tricycles by members of opposite genders within the state. This mandate by Ganduje will take effect from January 2020.
Concaholic:
The Kano State Government has banned persons of opposite genders from plying the same commercial tricycles across the state from January 2020, an official has announced.
Edujandon:
According to him, the agency has been receiving a lot of complaints from the public on commercial tricycle operators in
Newsmakers:
Malik Yahya The Kano State government has barred persons of opposite genders from entering same commercial tricycle. The ban takes effect from January 2020.
More Picks
1
‘We convey expectant women, sick people to hospitals on donkeys’ -
The Breaking Times,
33 mins ago
2
Photos Of Activist, Deji Adeyanju Being Treated In A Dubai Hospital Emerge Online -
Tori News,
33 mins ago
3
Bride-To-Be Turns Pure Water Seller In Pre-Wedding Pictures -
News Dey,
43 mins ago
4
Sowore Nominated For United States Prisoner Of Conscience Honour -
Gidi Feed,
51 mins ago
5
Okonjo-Iweala sends message to Buhari govt -
Nigerian Eye,
55 mins ago
6
In 3 months, NSCDC handled 2,222 criminal, civil cases in Jigawa – State commandant -
Daily Nigerian,
1 hour ago
7
Sowore Gets Nominated For United States Prisoner Of Conscience Honour -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
8
Revealed: Deji Adeyanju Undergoes Brain, Heart Scan, Moved To Emergency Ward In Dubai Hospital -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
9
More charges against Harvey Weinstein possible – CBS This Morning -
Fuze,
1 hour ago
10
Okonjo-Iweala urges Nigerian govt to improve on immunisation coverage -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2019 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...