

News at a Glance



Ganduje receives letter to dethrone Emir Sanusi Polis Online - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



