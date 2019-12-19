Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ganduje receives letter to dethrone Emir Sanusi
Polis Online  - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Trump Impeachment, Lesson To Leaders That Power Is Transient – Ebenezer Babatope - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
2 Honouring the Memory of an Excellent Medical Doctor, Humanitarian - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Kim Kardashian West is Totally Creeped Out by This at Kris Jenner’s House – Showbiz Cheat Sheet - Fuze, 2 hours ago
4 JAMB Generates N20 Billion In The Last Three Years – Registrar, Oloyede - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
5 MALABU OIL SCANDAL: EFCC confirms Adoke is in its custody, reveals next steps - Ripples, 3 hours ago
6 New FIRS chairman assumes office, pledges to make a difference - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 Zlatan Acquires A Range Rover For His 25th Birthday - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
8 Jealous Father, 21, Who Stabbed His Three-Week-Old Son To Death Is Jailed For 23 Years - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
9 Governors Resolve to Pay Minimum Wage - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
10 We will wipe out PDP from the political map of Lagos —Lagos APC Chairman - Ripples, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info