Ganduje relaxes lockdown on Mondays
News photo NNN  - Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays, as part of measures to further ease the restriction of movement in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


