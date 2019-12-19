

News at a Glance



Ganduje’s New Emirs Shun Emir Of Kano, Sanusi At State Function Naija Loaded - The lingering crisis in Kano State emirate council has deepened as four new emirs, recently appointed by governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday shunned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll at...



News Credibility Score: 81%



