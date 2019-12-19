

News at a Glance



Ganduje’s new emirs shun emir of Kano, Sanusi at state function Nigerian Eye - The lingering crisis in Kano State emirate council has deepened as four new emirs, recently appointed by governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday shunned emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll at a Passing out Parade Ceremony of Regular Course Cadets, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



