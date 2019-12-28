

News at a Glance



Gani Adams Makes Shocking Revelations About Buhari, Nigeria, PDP, APC In 2020 Anaedo Online - The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams, has revealed what he foresees for Nigeria in 2020. Adams, a social activist and former leader of a faction of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, said he sees sanctions against Nigeria from world bodies.



News Credibility Score: 21%



