Gas Business Is Nigeria’s Future– Kyari
News photo Leadership  - The group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said that  gas is  the future of energy development in Nigeria. Kyari who was speaking at the maiden Seplat Energy Summit 2020 held in Lagos, said Africa, ...

11 hours ago
Gas sector is Nigeria’s future – NNPC GMD Energy Mix Report:
1 Siemens to train Nigerian DISCOs, stakeholders - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 NDDC: President Buhari should match his words with action-sack Akpabio and IMC now - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 WAEC: Kaduna reopens schools August 8 - The Punch, 2 hours ago
4 Trump rips ‘pathetic’ Deborah Birx for response to Nancy Pelosi criticism - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 ‘DC’s Stargirl’: Mikey Knows The Drill In This Exclusive Clip - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Shoprite’s shares appreciate amid plans to sell Nigerian subsidiary - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 Okorocha, Uche Nwosu perfect Plans to Join PDP and Ihedioha to Fight Gov Hope Uzodinma - Ifeanyicy, 3 hours ago
8 Katsina PDP Inaugurates New Exco - Lasgidi Reporters, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Iran Cover-up Of Deaths Revealed By Data Leak - The Next Edition, 4 hours ago
10 Ogun CJ to new magistrates: Dispense justice with fairness - The Nation, 4 hours ago
