

News at a Glance



Gbajabiamila Administers Oath On 4 New House Of Reps Members The Trent - Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has administered the oath of office on four new members of the House of Representatives. The members who were sworn in at the beginning of plenary on Thursday, January 30, 2020, all ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



