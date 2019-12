News at a Glance



Gbajabiamila declares Magama/Rijau Fed seat vacant Daily Times - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has declared vacant the seat of MagamaRijau Federal Constituency in Niger State. The member representing the constituency, Illiyasu, died on December 2, 2019, and his demise was announced on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%