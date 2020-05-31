Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Genevieve Nnaji is Speaking Against Deaths of Tina and Uwa & People Have a Problem With It
Bella Naija  - It’s mind boggling. Genevieve Nnaji shared on her Twitter a tweet lamenting the deaths of Tina Ezekwe and Vera Omozuwa and people seem to have a problem with how the tweet is worded.

Olisa TV:
Genevieve Nnaji has lent her voice to the cry for justice for Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua. The Nollywood powerhouse shared a message in solidarity to the two young women who were tragically murdered by men.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the recent sad happenings in the country, as she says justice must be served.
Online Nigeria:
<!– Genevieve – Omotola –> Genevieve – Omotola Veteran Nollywood actresses, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji have aired their thoughts on the murder of Tina Ezekwe and Vera Omozuwa. 17-year-old Tina was killed in Lagos on Tuesday by a trigger- ...
Gistvile:
Home Trending Online Genevieve Nnaji, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, Samklef, react to the murders…
1st for Credible News:
Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the gruesome murder of 22-year-old University of Benin scholar, Uwa Omozuwa and 16-year-old Tina Ezekwe. Reacting to the tragic news, she mentioned that women will always live in constant fear of men.
Wotzup NG:
Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the death of a 17-year-old girl called Tina Ezekwe who was shot dead around the Berger area in Lagos. Also, she reacted the death of Vera Omozuwa who was Rape and Killed in the church.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Nollywood filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to death of a 17-year-old girl called Tina Ezekwe who was shot dead around the Berger area in Lagos and University of Benin undergraduate Vera Omozuwa, who was raped and murdered in the church.


