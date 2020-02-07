

News at a Glance



Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Bella Naija - The Essence Black Women in Hollywood was full of star power, with all our faves, from Yvonne Orji to Billy Potter and Kerry Washington attending. Also at the event was Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji, looking beautiful in a simple gown on the red carpet.



News Credibility Score: 81%



