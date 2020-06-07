Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

George Floyd Gofundme Sets Record For Individual Donations
Gist Lovers  - So far, George Floyd GoFundMe has sets a record for the first time, individual donations will exceeds $13 million

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Again, Lagos Records Another Significant Drop In Covid-19 Cases - The New Diplomat, 1 hour ago
2 WHY SEYI MAKINDE HAS NOT PROBED AJIMOBI- AIDE - Abuja Reporters, 1 hour ago
3 (Video): Obama called rioters criminals in 2015 - The Herald, 1 hour ago
4 Elmer Fudd stripped of rifle in new Looney Tunes cartoon series - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
5 AfDB appropriates $288m loan for Nigeria to fight COVID-19 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
6 2023: Atiku’s son claims former VP will run for president again - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Oshiomhole kicked against subsidy removal under Obasanjo – Atiku - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
8 Miyetti Allah Denies Making Statement Saying Fulanis Will Rule Nigeria Forever - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
9 Edo elections: Why God will never forgive me – Obaseki - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 India COVID-19 deaths cross 7,000-mark, cases surpass 250,000 - NNN, 2 hours ago
