

News at a Glance



George Floyd: I Fear For My Daughter’s Future – Khloe Kardashian ODU News - Reality star Khloe Kardashian has reacted to the death of George Floyd in a powerful message, wondering what the future holds for her daughter, True. Breaking her silence in the wake of George Floyd’s demise, Khloe penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



