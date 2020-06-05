Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


George Floyd: Videos Of Police Brutality During Protests Shock US
The Next Edition  - Several videos of police brutality have emerged during protests over the death of African American George Floyd. In Buffalo, New York State, two officers were suspended after they were seen shoving an elderly white man to the ground.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Miyetti Allah to roll out 100,000 vigilantes across Nigeria – Abdullahi Bodejo - Velox News, 2 hours ago
2 War against racial hate: Serena Williams’ husband resigns from Reddit 40 mins ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Bello’s strange U-turn - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Nigeria records 328 new infections - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Not yet Uhuru for Deputy Governor - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Madagascar's education minister fired for $2.2million sweets for school children Fraud - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
7 328 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11844. Death toll now 333 - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Nigeria records 328 new cases of COVID-19 - TVC News, 3 hours ago
9 Abba/Ukpo Land Tussle: Richest Man In Abba Arrested Over Unlicensed Guns - Naija Choice, 3 hours ago
10 Trudeau joins anti-racism demonstration in Ottawa - NNN, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info