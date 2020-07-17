Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor over masks wearing.
News photo Effiezy  - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms The governor of U.S. State of Georgia, Brian Kemp has sued officials in the state’s largest city seeking to block a mandate that would require Atlanta residents wear face masks in public as ...

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor for making face-masks mandatory in public See Naija:
The governor of U.S. State of Georgia, Brian Kemp has sued officials in the state’s largest city seeking to block a mandate that would require Atlanta residents wear face masks in public as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Responds To Gov. Kemp’s Mask Mandate Lawsuit Ofofo:
Source: Paras Griffin Getty Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council after they refused to back down from a mandatory mask rule, while also enforcing social ...


