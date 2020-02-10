

News at a Glance



German Chancellor, Merkel ‘heir’ gives up on role ―Party source Vanguard News - The woman widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chosen successor will not lead her crisis-racked CDU party into upcoming elections, a party source told AFP Monday. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK, took over from Merkel as CDU ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



