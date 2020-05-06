

News at a Glance



German government gives Bundesliga greenlight to restart football matches in second half of May amid Coronavirus pandemic Linda Ikeji Blog - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has given the German Bundesliga the go ahead to restart football towards the second half of May as the nation eases lockdown rules amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. The government has permitted the league to restart, but ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



