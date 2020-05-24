

Germany’s Lufthansa says gov’t approves 9-bln-euro rescue package NNN - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG said Monday that the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) set up by the federal government has approved a stabilization package of up to 9 billion euros (9.8 billion U.S. dollars) for the company.



News Credibility Score: 61%



