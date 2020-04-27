

News at a Glance



Germany’s coronavirus cases rise to 155,000, death toll at 5,750 NNN - The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Germany continued below peak times as the number of confirmed cases increased by 1,018 within one day to 155,193, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday. At the height of the pandemic in Germany, more ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



