Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Germany’s schools to start reopening from May 4 after virus lockdown
News photo NNN  - This News article: Germany’s schools to start reopening from May 4 after virus lockdown is by Fatima Sule and it appeared first on https:nnn.com.ng.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Tinubu tells FG - "Use BVN to pay Nigerians money to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown" - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Anambra Youths protest after Police shot one dead in Nkpor - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
3 Pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to households through BVN, Tinubu tells FG - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
4 Uncommon Generosity: Valentine Ozigbo Distributes N20 Million COVID-19 Relief - The Trent, 4 hours ago
5 Suspected herdsmen slaughter pregnant woman, children, others in Plateau state, raze 23 houses (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 I Am Yet To See What Messi Cannot Do With The Ball – Braithwaite - The Info Stride, 5 hours ago
7 Simi Asks President Buhari On Major Question (See Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Tinubu urges FG to pay emergency relief funds to households through BVN - NNN, 5 hours ago
9 Residents of Kenyan community reduced to wearing panties fashioned into facemasks after they were duped by unscrupulous traders (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Akwa Ibom discharges three coronavirus patients - Today, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info