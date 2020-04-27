Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghana records 271 fresh coronavirus cases a week after lifting lockdown
News photo Ofofo  - Ghana has recorded 271 new cases coronavirus just in a week after President Nana Akufo-Addo lifted the lockdown in Accra and Kumasi. The cases which were confirmed on Sunday brings the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,550.

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Arsenal Squad To Resume Training This Week - Silverbird TV, 4 hours ago
2 Minors to escape death penalty in Saudi Arabia - PM News, 4 hours ago
3 How Adekunle Gold begged to be Don Jazzy graphics designer 9 years ago – See screenshot - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
4 Lockdown: FCT mobile courts convict two pastors, three Imams, 68 others - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 Kyrgyz vice PM praises Chinese medical team’s contribution to fight against COVID-19 - NNN, 4 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Group flays Agip Oil for flouting of safety measure - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
7 Why people are dying in Kano — Gnaduje - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
8 Saudi Arabia abolishes death sentence - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 ITS OFFICIAL! Saudi Arabia Abolishes The Death Sentence - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
10 Kano Mysterious deaths are not connected to Coronavirus - Emir of Kano - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
