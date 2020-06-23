Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghanaian monarch explains reason behind demolition of Nigerian High Commission building
News photo City Voice  - Head of the Osu Traditional Area and Chairman of the National House of Chiefs, Okwei Kinka Dowuona has justified the demolition of a building identified as an extension of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana. The Head of Osu stool claimed that a ...

15 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Ghana president orders arrest of those who demolished Nigerian Embassy Olisa TV:
President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the persons behind the unwarranted attack and…Read More
Demolition: Ghanaian Monarch Accuses Nigeria High Commission Of Aiding A Trespasser News Rangers:
LAGOS JUNE 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-A Ghanaian monarch says the Nigerian high commission in the country was aiding a businessman to forcibly take over the plot of land belonging to his people.
Ghanaian Govt. Responds To Demolition Of Nigerian Embassy. Legit 9ja:
Ghanaian government has finally responded to the alleged demolition of the Staff quarters of the Nigeria High Commission by a businessman.
Ghanaian Monarch Dowuona VI accuses Nigerian High Commission of trespassing iBrand TV:
Says parcel of land belongs to his Osu stool Following the invading of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana by alleged armed men, the Head of the Osu Traditional Area and the Chairman of the National House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI in Ghana ...


