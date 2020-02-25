

News at a Glance



Girl records video of SARS Officers planting weed in the car of her boyfriend at Mile12 (Video) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Eye witnesses at Mile12 area of Lagos state have narrated how a girlfriend facilitated the freedom of her boyfriend after SARS officials attempted to plant weed in his car.



News Credibility Score: 81%



